YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Yadkin County deputies on Tuesday identified a body found last month and began a homicide investigation, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 29, a body was found in Yadkin County. The body was sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and identification.

After the autopsy was completed, the body was identified as Jason Monroe McCraw, 50, of Yadkinville.

McCraw was found in a wooded area in the Lone Hickory Community of Yadkin County.

The YCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 679-4217.