BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three small explosions were reported when the wrong kind of chemicals were added to a pool in Harnett County Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. at Keith Hills Pool at 159 Country Club Drive just south of Buies Creek, officials said.

A North Carolina Hazardous Materials Regional Response team is at the scene as of 5:50 p.m., according to officials with Buies Creek Fire Department.

Photo from Buies Creek Fire Department.

The incident happened when the wrong kind of chlorine was put in the chlorinator, according to Montz Burckhardt with Campbell Unversity, which owns the pool.

Once workers realized the wrong chemicals were being used, they stopped.

No workers or anyone visiting the pool were injured, according to Burckhardt and fire officials.

Photo from Buies Creek Fire Department.

Buies Creek Fire and EMS and the Harnett County fire marshal responded to the scene.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials along with Harnett County Emergency Management also responded.

Campbell University also owns the nearby Keith Hills Golf Course.