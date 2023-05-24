SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was Turtle Day around the globe and for those in Coastal North Carolina to remind others to celebrate and to avoid harming the endangered animal.

The North Carolina coast is the native home to three species of sea turtles. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital in Surf City is encouraging people to avoid single-use plastic and filling holes at the beaches.

“For homeowners or beachgoers, bring anything that you bring to the beach with you home at night, whether you have beach chairs, or umbrellas, or even food wrappers, anything like that can distract a nesting sea turtle from,” said Montana Stone, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Fellow of the Year.

It is currently nesting season for turtles along the North Carolina coast, with some already being spotted. The sea turtle hospital is rehabilitating around 30 turtles presently, and they are hoping to send them home within the next few weeks.