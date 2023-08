SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was killed in an accident at a manufacturing plant in Sanford on Monday.

This happened at a plant owned by Pentair, which produces equipment for pools, water supply and disposal.

According to a Pentair spokesperson, the company is “focused on taking all necessary steps to address the situation while we continue to support the family.”

No other information about the accident is available at this time.