WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A worker has tragically died following a chemical explosion at an industrial plant in Anson County, fire officials confirmed Friday morning.

Ansonboro Fire Department officials said Station 5 Crews responded to a call involving hazardous materials at an industrial facility after 9 p.m. Thursday. One worker was killed. No other injuries were reported. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The site is at the Darling Ingredients Company plant, formerly Valley Proteins, on U.S. 52 in Wadesboro, which lists itself as a distribution service that turns food waste into sustainable products and renewable energies.

STRUCTURE FIRE ADVISORY: Charlotte Fire is currently assisting Wadesboro Fire Dept. at the 600 block of Little Duncan Rd. Wadesboro Fire Department will disseminate all updates. pic.twitter.com/sl3uSpqpeS — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 23, 2023

Charlotte Fire reported that it was assisting Wadesboro Fire officials around midnight. The agency said personnel returned to Charlotte three hours later. The fire department had no additional information to release in a Facebook posting.

Queen City News is traveling to the location and will have more as details become available.