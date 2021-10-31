Woman’s body identified after found in vacant NC building

North Carolina News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman’s body was identified after being found in a vacant Asheville building.

Asheville Police Department officers said they found the body of a woman as they were completing the check of a vacant business on Patton Avenue on Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the Office of the State Medical Examiner to investigate. 

Asheville police said the woman was identified as 49-year-old Kimberly Michelle Randall.

Detectives from the police department said they suspect foul play was involved in Randall’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter