FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — From Roll Tide territory to the heart of the Chase for the Championship.

Thanks to the financial boost of a $2 million lottery win out of Fayetteville, Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Alabama, has her sights set on returning home to the state she grew up in — North Carolina.

Dominguez purchased a $20 Mega 7’s ticket from the VGO gas station on North Reilly Road. From there, lottery officials said she took the ticket to a friend’s house and started scratching.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dominguez said. “It didn’t really register.”

Immediately, she returned to the store to double-check the ticket, officials said on Monday.

“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”

Arriving at lottery headquarters on Monday, Dominguez got to pick between a lump sum of $1.2 million or an annuity of $100,000 over a 20-year period. She chose the lump-sum route, pocketing $854,633 after tax withholdings.

The lottery spending dream doesn’t stop at a house purchase. Dominguez said she also could see herself investing a piece of it and she may even tap into her passion for cooking by starting up a food-truck business.

Mega 7’s debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.