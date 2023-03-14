Woman who grew up in North Carolina plans to move back from Alabama after winning $2 million from a scratch-off ticket (NC Education Lottery)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittaney Dominguez of Winfield, Alabama, grew up in North Carolina said she will move back to the state after winning $2 million from a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Now I can buy my house and be back home,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez bought her winning $20 Mega 7’s ticket from VGO 28 on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville.

She took the ticket to her friend’s house and started scratching.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Dominguez said. “It didn’t really register.”

She said she immediately went back to the store to double-check the ticket.

“The store clerk gave me a huge hug,” Dominguez said. “I told her she was my good luck charm.”

When Dominguez arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $854,633.

In addition to buying a house, Dominguez said she wants to invest some of her winnings and potentially start a food truck since she has a passion for cooking.

