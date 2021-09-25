Woman shot after trying to run over NC police officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police chief says a woman was shot and wounded after she tried to run over an officer with her car.

News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says officers responded to a call from a beauty supply store at around 4 p.m. after reports of shots being fired inside and outside the store.

The chief says an officer on a motorbike was one of the first to arrive and that the woman made deliberate attempts to run over him before he fired at her.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what was described as life-threatening injuries.