RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded to a north Raleigh neighborhood Thursday night after a woman rammed her car into a house at least twice, police said.

Police said a woman got into an altercation with teenage neighbors and then smashed her car into the front door of a house in the 2200 block of Valley Edge Drive.

Raleigh police said the woman did not like a response she received from teenagers during the dispute. A police officer described the woman as “irate.”

Neighbors told CBS 17 that the woman, who is in her 30s, got into a dispute with a juvenile before repeatedly driving into the curb and hitting the front door of the home with her white Toyota Camry — at least twice.

Police have not released the name of the woman or said whether charges will be filed.

Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

The identity of the teenagers will not be released.