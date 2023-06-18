DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman pushing a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car early Saturday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers said they were called to North Roxboro St. near East Channing Ave. in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they said the pedestrian, a woman, had been hit by a 2011 Nissan Altima.

The pedestrian, later identified as Jackie Startt, 50, of Durham, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Investigators said 50-year-old Jermaine Johnson, of Durham, was driving the car southbound on North Roxboro Street before colliding with Startt.

They said he remained at the scene and was not hurt in the crash.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the pedestrian was pushing a wheelchair south in the right lane of the street when she was hit.

They said speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

The police department says their Traffic and Crash Team continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29448.