FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman last seen in 2019 could be in the Fayetteville area, according to multiple reports of possible sightings, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The possible sightings of Lori L. Brown, 51, have been reported around the Highway 301 Coliseum Fayetteville area of Cumberland County and the Walmart located in the same area.

According to The Charley Project, a national database of cold case missing persons profiles, Brown went missing from the Raeford area. The sheriff’s office confirmed the last day anyone can remember seeing her was Nov. 8, 2019.

The Charley Project lists Brown as “endangered” and explains that few details of her disappearance are known other than she “left all her belongings behind and has never been heard from again.”

Brown is now 51 years old and is described as a white female with graying blonde hair, pierced ears, missing several teeth and may be using the last name Goodwin.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lt. Gooselin at the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111. Information may also be given anonymously by calling a tip line at 910-878-1100 or online by visiting www.hokecountysheriff.org and using the anonymous tip form.