FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been caught and charged in a July 2021 Fayetteville homicide, police announced Thursday evening.

Jamel Brunson, 21, and Damaryia Mack, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Kotasha Griffith, 27, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Griffith was found just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the 6800 block of Marlowe Marlow Drive in Fayetteville, police previously said.

Griffith was shot at least once while in his car and died at the scene.

He was “slumped over his steering wheel for several hours,” according to a previous police news release.

Now, Fayetteville police said U.S. Marshals located both Brunson and Mack, at separate locations — Brunson in Fayetteville on Monday and Mack in Wilmington on Thursday — and charged them in the homicide.

They are both charged with:

first-degree murder;

robbery with a dangerous weapon;

discharge weapon into an occupied vehicle and;

felony conspiracy

Jamel Brunson, left, and Damaryia Mack have been caught by U.S. Marshals and charged in a July 2021 Fayetteville homicide (Fayetteville Police Department).

Both are being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.