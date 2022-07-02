FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville on Friday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Assistant Chief James Nolette recounted the events of the shooting as follows:

Police came to the 2300 block of Colgate Drive on a report of a number of men attempting to break into a home.

At the scene, two officers talked to the home’s residents for around 30 minutes but were unable to find any evidence of a break-in.

The two officers talked to a woman in the home and noticed inconsistencies in her account of the break-in, her demeanor was described as being “in a crisis.”

The woman suddenly displayed a handgun and threatened to harm herself.

The two officers who were “within feet” of the woman spent around an hour attempting to deescalate the situation.

The woman agrees to some assistance and Emergency Medical Services respond to the home. She did not however put down the handgun.

The woman’s grandmother and child are also in close proximity and are described as being “in harm’s way.”

The two officers continue to negotiate with the woman to put down the handgun.

Around another hour passed and then the officers “attempted to secure the weapon and gain control of the handgun.”

The two officers and the woman struggled over the gun and fell to the ground where an officer discharged his gun fatally striking the woman.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was contacted and will assume responsibility for the investigation.

The unnamed officers will be placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the SBI investigation.

The officers were wearing body cameras. The footage is being reviewed and will be turned over to SBI.