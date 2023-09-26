WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed in connection to a crash that left one woman dead and two juveniles injured in Wilkes County on Tuesday morning.

One of the juveniles has life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say around 7:30 a.m., a driver in a Dodge Ram truck was going east on Macedonia Church Road near Money Road, crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car that was hit has been identified as Augusta Hill, 29, of Wilkes County. She died at the scene.

The two juveniles in the car with her were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say neither Hill nor the juvenile with life-threatening injuries were wearing seatbelts, but the juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries was wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators say the driver of the truck that crashed into the car has non-life-threatening injuries and has been charged with:

misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

driving left of center

driving while license suspended

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the NC Highway Patrol.