LIZARD LICK, N.C. (WNCN) — A car that matched the description in an alert for a missing, endangered woman in North Carolina was involved in a high-speed chase and crash in eastern Wake County Sunday afternoon.

NCDOT image of the scene soon after the crash at Lizard Lick Road.

The chase around 4:35 p.m. involved a purple Dodge Challenger that was being driven at more than 100 mph along Interstate 87/U.S. 64 in eastern Wake County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Two occupants were in the car — a man and woman, troopers said.

After chasing the Dodge for some time, troopers decided to perform a PIT Maneuver on the Dodge, which typically forces a fleeing car to abruptly turn 180 degrees and then stop, officials said.

NCDOT photo of the scene after nightfall.

The Dodge wrecked on I-87 near Lizard Lick Road, officials said.

The woman in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man was taken into custody, according to the highway patrol.

An alert was sent out by the N.C. Center of Missing Persons at 5:53 p.m. about a woman being driven by a man in a purple Dodge Challenger in North Carolina.

“There is evidence of physical endangerment, abduction or kidnapping,” the alert said.

About 20 minutes after the alert was issued, it was canceled.