WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say.

Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle.

When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe that the suspect knew the victim and that this was not a random act of violence, but the investigation is ongoing.