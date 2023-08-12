CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman’s body was found in the woods off a northwest Charlotte road on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, according to CMPD.

Diane Lewis, 63, was identified as the person deceased.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Belmeade Drive near Mount Holly Road.

Police say they responded to a citizen reporting they’d found a deceased individual, and upon arrival, they found Lewis’s body.

After investigating the situation with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office, they determined the case to be a homicide.