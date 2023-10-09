ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a home near Aberdeen in Moore County after a shooting during a home invasion Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A homeowner — possibly the woman — managed to shoot and wound one of the home invaders during the incident, Moore County deputies added late Sunday night.

The incident began when Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call around 4:15 p.m. to a home on Forest Circle in the Sherwood Park neighborhood, according to the Sandhills Sentinel.

Once at the home, deputies found a woman who was shot. First responders tried to save her life, but she died at the scene from the shooting injuries, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told the Sentinel.

Law enforcement outside a home near Aberdeen Sunday after a shooting was reported and a woman later died. Photo courtesy: Sandhills Sentinel.

The shooter in the home invasion fled the area before deputies arrived.

“Sheriff’s investigators believe that one of the persons responsible for the home invasion was shot by the homeowner during the incident,” Moore County deputies said in a news release late Sunday night. “A juvenile who sustained a gunshot wound has been transported to a medical facility where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.”

Later, a description of a car possibly linked to the shooting was provided to law enforcement, the Sandhills Sentinel reported. A car that matched the description was found and a person of interest was questioned.

No names were released Sunday night.

No other information was available.