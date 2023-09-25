BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Greer woman died Saturday afternoon after falling down a steep cliff on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The National Park Service said operators received a report around 12:15 p.m. in reference to the fall at the Glassmine Falls Overlook at milepost 361.

Upon arrival, rescuers were able to locate the woman almost 150 feet below the overlook.

Law enforcement rangers confirmed the woman had succumbed to her injuries. Officials identified her as 61-year-old Nancy Sampson.

Sampson’s body was recovered by the Reems Creek Fire Department with the assistance of Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina volunteer.

The incident remains under investigation by the National Park Service.