FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died when her car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an accident occurred involving a single vehicle that left the roadway and collided into the Special Operations Museum,” a news release from Fayetteville police said.

Arnetha Thompson Johnson, 69, of Fayetteville was the driver of the car and died at the scene, police said. There were no other injuries.

Bragg Boulevard was closed in both directions until about 11:20 p.m., Lt. Lori Holloway with Fayetteville police told CBS 17.

Photos from the scene showed a white SUV that hit an exterior museum wall on the side closest to Bragg Boulevard, causing major damage to the vehicle.

The museum closed at 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s scheduled to open at noon on Sunday, but it’s unclear if the museum will open then.