GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged in connection to a federal prisoner’s escape, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Middle District of North Carolina, between April 29 and May 1, Adriana Marin Sotelo “committed the following federal offense: conspiracy to instigate or assist escape” in the escape of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, who was connected to the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd last year.

According to the documents, Marin-Sotelo was seen on video surveillance escaping from Piedmont Regional Jail just before 2 a.m. on April 30. He was seen on surveillance several hours later leaving in a red Mustang.

Agents began reviewing phone calls that Marin-Sotelo and two other suspected co-conspirators had made from the jail prior to Marin-Sotelo’s escape.

According to the documents, on April 28, one of the co-conspirators, who has not been indicted, called their sibling, identified as “unindicted co-conspirator 2.”

During that phone call, the caller tells their sibling to “pick up the getaway car” in High Point. During a follow-up phone call later that day, the caller gave “co-conspirator 2” a phone number belonging to Adriana Marin Sotelo, telling them to talk to her and arrange a pickup spot for the car and have it in place by midnight.

The next day, Marin-Sotelo called Sotelo and told her to get the car and $2500 to co-conspirator 2, who was with Sotelo at the time of this phone call from Marin-Sotelo.

Co-conspirator 2 was seen on a video call with the first caller that night, showing them that they were leaving the car, a red Mustang, in the parking lot of the jail. Then early Sunday morning, Marin-Sotelo is allegedly seen climbing the fence and leaving in the red Mustang.

The first co-conspirator spoke with co-conspirator 2 later Sunday morning and they discussed not being able to get in touch with Marin-Sotelo for the additional $2500 Marin-Sotelo had allegedly instructed her to pay them.

Investigators were told by co-conspirator 1 that Sotelo had bought the car for $3000 and given it to co-conspirator 2 in order to leave it in the jail parking lot for Marin-Sotelo’s escape. Co-conspirator 2 told investigators that they met Sotelo at Palacious Automotive in High Point and got the car from her.

Sotelo was taken into custody in Guilford County.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office sent a press release detailing the escape of two inmates, one of them identified as Marin-Sotelo.

Marin-Sotelo was indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd in August of 2022. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was also arrested and charged in connection to Byrd’s death as well, and their other brother, Rolando, was also in custody but not charged.

Ned Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 12, 2022 in Wake County.