GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Georgia woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after she fired multiple rounds at her boyfriend in the parking lot of a local Food Lion Sunday night, Gastonia Police said.

The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,

Gastonia Police said Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, 25, and her boyfriend, who is also from Georgia, were traveling together in the same car when they stopped in the parking lot of the Food Lion and got into an argument.

Authorities said during the fight in the parking lot, Grant got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots from a handgun into the car. The man, who was still inside the car, was struck once. After being shot, police said he drove away to a nearby gas station and called 911.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

After shooting her boyfriend, police said Grant tried to run away from the crime scene but was quickly arrested by officers at a nearby store. At the time of Grant’s arrest, police said she was still in possession of the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Grant has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Grant is being held without bond.