RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman charged in the disruption of a flight that was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday has been identified as a Washington D.C. resident.

According to an arrest warrant obtained from CBS 17, 36-year-old Tiffany Michelle Miles was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor airport obstruction illegal.

Miles was arrested at Terminal 2 at the airport after the Washington D.C.-bound plane landed at 3:41 p.m. The plane, which was coming from Jacksonville, Florida, was directed to gate C9 where Raleigh-Durham Airport police boarded the aircraft and took the suspect into custody.

According to the warrant, investigators said Miles intentionally obstructed the lawful takeoff and landing operations and patterns of aircraft.

The FBI hasn’t said if they plan to place federal charges on Miles. The FAA’s Reauthorization Bill says the agency can propose up to $37,000 per violation for unruly passenger cases.

The incident caused a ground stop at the airport ordered shortly after 3 p.m. by the Federal Aviation Administration. Air traffic resumed shortly after 4:20 p.m.

Miles received a $1,000 bond and has a court appearance on March 27.