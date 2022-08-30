CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening.

One of the 911 callers said he heard screams and initially thought a person might be getting mugged. The person was being arrested by ALE agents.

“He’s yelling for help, he’s screaming for help,” the caller said.

“Did he say why he needs help?” the 911 operator said.

“There’s two people on top of him,” the caller said.

Erin Bean, a spokesperson for ALE, said agents had reasonable suspicion Alexander Sumner, 20, illegally purchased malt beverages from Tar Heel Station. Bean said agents identified themselves and asked to see Sumner’s ID. The spokesperson said Sumner refused to comply with instructions and pulled away multiple times.

“Due to Sumner’s continued resistance, the agents notified Sumner he was under arrest and placed him on the ground in order to apply handcuffs,” Bean said.

Sumner could be heard in the background of the 911 call, saying “Please help me, I don’t know what I’m being arrested for.”

Voices believed to be those of the ALE agents could be heard in the background saying “put your hands together.”

About a minute and a half later there are screams in the background and the caller says “they are kneeling on his back.” Then about 40 seconds later the caller says the person is sitting on the ground.

Although Chapel Hill Police were not involved in the incident, Chief Chris Blue said the department received “numerous complaint” about the incident and that people told him their already strained trust with law enforcement due to national incidents was further damaged by what happened on Franklin St.

“Any incident that damages that trust is of concern to me and the members of the Chapel Hill Police Department.”

CBS 17 spoke to Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger on Friday. At the time she had not seen video of the incident, but called it unfortunate.

“It’s very unfortunate, no matter what the situation truly was, we know that we are dealing with students here in our community,” Hemminger said. “We try very hard not to use force for any of our interactions.”

Hemminger said it’s not obvious someone is an ALE agent.

“It’s not readily observant that they are actually ALE officers either,” Hemminger said. “They don’t wear a uniform, they wear a badge, and if you don’t see the badge you may not understand who is actually interacting with you and asking you to come forward or do something.”

ALE said it seized a fake ID and malt beverages and that Sumner was charged with resisting arrest and other charges related to their seizure.

Chapel Hill police said they arrived once the incident was ending and that they have no authority over ALE agents or their operations. Hemminger said ALE agents don’t wear body cameras.

Bean said the incident will be reviewed by a use of force board just like all use of force incidents are.