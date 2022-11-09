WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman was shot in the chest after a crash near UNC School of the Arts.

Winston-Salem police say that around 10 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting at Vargrave Street and US-52. They found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, on School of the Arts campus with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital. Her injury is not life-threatening.

Around the same time, a 13-year-old was taken to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest. They determined that both victims were shot in the same incident. The teen’s injury is serious but not life-threatening.

Police say that an unknown vehicle caused the cars the victims were riding in to crash on Vargrave Street underneath the US-52 bridge. After the crash, a person in the unknown vehicle began shooting, hitting the two victims.

This is an ongoing investigation.