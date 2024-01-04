WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is offering more information about a crash involving a Winston-Salem Police Department patrol vehicle.

On Wednesday, NCSHP was called by the WSPD about a collision on US-52 southbound, just north of I-40. Initially, the Winston-Salem police said that they discovered an injured person after the patrol car hit ‘an object.’

Troopers say that just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the unmarked patrol vehicle hit a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothes and walking on the fog line in the southbound lane of US-52. The officer stopped at I-40, where police say that he checked his vehicle for damage and contacted an additional officer upon seeing the damage.

Officers found the injured pedestrian and rendered aid until EMS responded and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the officer was not hurt.