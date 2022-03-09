WS/FCS to begin long discussion over putting portable metal detectors on campuses

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has begun the long process and discussion that would see the addition of portable metal detectors for certain events at middle and high school campuses.

The district has gone through the process of obtaining funds from a safety grant offered by the Department of Public Instruction.

$322,500 will go to get 73 metal detectors, two for each of the district’s middle and high school campuses. It will also go to acquire more than 90 AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator) one for each campus and training through a program for crisis response through faculty members.

The process of moving forward with any of these ideas and additions is far off, but the discussions have some parents concerned about the implications.

At a school board meeting Tuesday, a handful of parents spoke in opposition to the metal detectors.

Katie Grote, a mother of two incoming school students, was among them. She also is a therapist who handles several cases that involve WS/FCS who need someone to talk with.

“All of my kids come to me about safety, but it’s not just school safety. It’s safety in all aspects of their lives,” Grote explained. “The presence of metal detectors is more likely for students to perceive the threat of violence.”

Leaders with the district have stressed that the metal detectors will only be implemented on an as-needed basis.

“Let me stress, these are portable, walkthrough metal detectors. They are on wheels. They have batteries that last up to eight hours,” explained Brent Cooke with the district.

He explained that, in its current conception, the metal detectors would be used at sporting events and other major events on campus.

The metal detectors would be set up, used and then be taken down after each use. They will also be used at events where metal detector wands are currently used in hopes to streamline the entrance process.

The use within the school to screen students would be at the discretion of the school’s leaders.

This aspect of the concept is a concern for Grote. Her fear is that it could create inequality amongst schools.

“My fear is that if equity is not at the forefront of their minds, then these metal detectors could be used to create more inequity in our district,” Grote explained. “Worried that a school’s concentration of students of color is a factor is whether a school relies more heavily on metal detectors.”

This also creates a big question for School Board Member Dana Jones.

“We don’t want to have one school that is using them more often than other schools. I wouldn’t want to go to that school,” Jones said.

To that, Superintendent Tricia McManus responded with, “we’re going to be clear whenever we send them out what the guidelines are. What their intended uses are, training, all of that is part of this.”

While these portable metal detectors would not be rolled out until the 2022-2023 school year, at the earliest, talks are set to continue as the district explores its options.

Leaders plan to meet with law enforcement leaders next week to discuss various options.