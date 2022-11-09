WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We are learning more about a crash that led to both a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in the chest.

The crash happened on Vargrave Street near Highway 52 North in Winston-Salem around 10:18 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A 20-year-old who was shot is a student at the UNC School of the Arts. She drove to campus and called 911 after she was shot.

Police tell FOX8 both victims are expected to be OK.

Investigators say the student was leaving campus and heading onto the ramp under the bridge when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The 13-year-old was in the vehicle.

As everyone got out to survey the damage, police say a third vehicle side-swiped their two vehicles, and someone fired shots that sent the two victims to a hospital.

Students at the university got an email alerting them about the situation. The alert said the shooting did not happen on campus, and there was not a known threat to the campus.

It also contained information about the shooting suspect’s vehicle.

“All units be on the lookout for a blue or grayish older model described as a Honda. It should have a taillight on the driver’s side out and should have rear-end damage,” dispatchers said to responding officers.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of students met with campus officials to discuss the shooting. They spoke about additional safety measures and campus resources.

There was a 30-minute session where students asked questions and talked about their concerns.

Students on campus say campus officials told them they don’t believe the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, give them a call at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.