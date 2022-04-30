WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that officers went to the 4300-block of Old Walkertown Road at around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning, in response to reports of the discharging of a firearm.

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, they found evidence that a gun was fired but were unable to find anyone injured at the scene.

Police say that “a short time later,” a woman checked into a local hospital with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound. Police say they have confirmed that the woman’s gunshot wound occurred on Old Walkertown Road.

Police say that they have not located any other victims at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has yet to identify a suspect at this time. They say that investigation is “still in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.”

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.