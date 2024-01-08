WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been shot and killed by a man she had previously been in a relationship with.

Winston-Salem police say that just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to Hartfield Circle about a shooting, where they found Kia Scheron Ramseur suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was identified to police as Bryant Stephen Horne, 44.

Horne was found on Everidge Road 17 minutes after the shootings.

Investigators determined that Ramseur and Horne had been in a “domestic relationship previously,” and that Horne had come to the home on Hartfield Circle and shot Ramseur after a “verbal altercation.”

Horne has been charged with general murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given no bond and the investigation is ongoing.

This is Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2024.