WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 4:46 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was in a car with a child in the backseat when she was reportedly shot on Piedmont Circle.

The child was not injured.

After the shooting, the woman drove herself to the fire department at the intersection of Brookwood Park Drive and 29th Street.

Police say she is now in the hospital, and her injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

No one has been arrested.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.