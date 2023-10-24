WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that just before midnight on Monday, they were called to an apartment on East Drive about a shooting where they found a woman who had been shot.

They say that the victim, a man and a baby were in the apartment when their car alarm went off. The victim opened the door and saw multiple people near her car with a window broken out.

The suspects fired multiple shots in her direction, hitting her twice and hitting her apartment multiple times.

The baby and the man in the apartment were not hurt. The woman was taken to the hospital and her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspects left the area in a white car.

Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods Strengthening Neighborhoods and Families Program Director Tembila Covington is serving as the interim Forsyth WINS program manager and said while the neighborhood on East Drive is outside of their focus area, they are discussing how they can connect with those impacted by the shooting.

“We’re going to identify what our next steps are. Generally, if it is something that we are directly connected to and involved, we’re going to begin to assign different tasks around assessing what are the conditions, what is the cause for the incident having occurred and to build a rapport immediately with those who have been affected,” Covington said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.