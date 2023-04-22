WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem is investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash on Peters Creek Parkway.

At around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, police found a 2006 Ford Escape overturned in the parking lot of a business on the 800 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

Police say that the driver, Chaffee Neshae Young, 44, of Winston-Salem, was found a short distance away from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on-scene.

Investigators say that Young was driving north on Peters Creek Parkway in the northbound lanes when, for reasons currently unknown, she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into a business on the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway. The vehicle continued north before eventually coming to a rest, overturned in a parking lot.

Young was the only person in the Ford Escape and was ejected from the vehicle, according to investigators. Speed is also a contributing factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway were closed for around 2.5 hours while the investigation was taking place.

This is the tenth motor vehicle fatality of the year in Winston-Salem. There were only 3 fatalities at this time in 2022.

There is no further information available at this time.

