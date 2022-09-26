WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road.

At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the home consistent with gunfire.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is in critical condition.

Police believe that this was not a random incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.