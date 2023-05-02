WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hurt when she was hit by a stray bullet inside her apartment.

According to Winston-Salem police, just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called about gunshots on Brandemere Court.

While on the scene, officers were told about a woman who had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her “lower extremities.” Police say that she was inside her apartment when she was hit by “what appears to be a stray projectile.”

This is an ongoing investigation. The victim is considered stable.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.