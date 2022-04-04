WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers got a call about gunshots around the 2200 block of Lila Street. While they were on the way to the scene, another caller told police that there was an unresponsive woman next to a car on Flag Street, adjacent to Lula Street.

When they got to the scene, they found Bria Tiera Robinson, 20, lying in a driveway on Flag Street. She had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene by Winston-Salem EMS.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident, not a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 12th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022. There were 7 homicides by this time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.