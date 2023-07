WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for a suspect in an isolated shooting in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about a shooting on Salem Gardens Drive on Sunday around 8 p.m. While they were on the way, the victim of the shooting drove herself to the hospital.

Her injuries are not life-threatening. This appears to be isolated and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700.