WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a woman and her dog were hit and killed in a crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem.

According to witnesses, on Sunday night around 7 p.m., Patricia Luffman Casper’s small dog ran into the southbound lanes of US 52, north of University Parkway, and she chased after it. Both Casper and the dog were hit by an “unknown vehicle” and killed.

Southbound lanes of US 52 remained closed for hours while police investigated the crash.

This marks Winston-Salem’s 25th traffic-related fatality in 2023 compared to 17 during the same time in 2022.