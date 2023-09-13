WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash nearly a week ago.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that Charity Denise Eddleman, 52, died on Monday from injuries she sustained in a crash on Sept. 5, when she was driving on Yadkinville Road and was hit by a car that was turning at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Transou Road.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries at the time of the crash. Police say they don’t believe impairment or speed factored into this collision.

This is the 22nd motor vehicle fatality of 2023 compared to 15 during the same timeframe in 2022.