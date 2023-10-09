WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after crashing into the back of a UPS vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.

On Sept. 28, Winston-Salem police responded to a crash on U.S. 421, near Reidsville Road. Police say a UPS vehicle was stopped in traffic when it was struck by a 2010 Lincoln MKZ from behind.

The driver of the Lincoln, 89-year-old Virginia McGee Wood, of Walkertown, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She died on Oct. 4.

The driver of the UPS vehicle was not injured.

Investigators say Wood had failed to reduce her speed.