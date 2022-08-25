WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died three days after being shot in the head, police say.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that Ashley Hartwell, 28, was shot in the head Monday. Police found Hartwell behind a house on East 17th Street around 12:30 p.m. and she was taken to the hospital.

Just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, it’s reported that Hartwell died from her injuries. The investigation is now a homicide. No information on a suspect has been released.

This is the 23rd homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022.