WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Friday, March 17, at 4:55 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2000 block of North Liberty Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Arriving officers found a 2004 Toyota, and a pedestrian, later identified as 62-year-old Lue Karen Pate, lying in the road.

Forsyth County EMS personnel arrived and took Pate to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say that Pate was trying to cross North Liberty Street in a dimly lit area outside of a crosswalk, and the Toyota was going south on North Liberty Street.

Pate was then hit in the road by the Toyota and was left with serious injuries.

She died on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook