WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged in a fatal moped crash that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 4:40 p.m. on May 17, Winston-Salem officers responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street when they were told about a crash.

A 2008 Chevrolet and a 2022 moped had crashed in the intersection. The driver of the Chevrolet, Denise Annette Jenkins, 58, of Winston-Salem, was not injured.

Justin William Knight, 35, of Winston-Salem, was on the moped and was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to police.

Investigators say that Jenkins was going north on Cleveland Avenue in the Chevrolet and began making a left turn on to 12th Street and didn’t yield the right of way to Knight on the moped as he was going south on Cleveland Avneue, causing the crash.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and began investigating.

As a result of the investigation, Jenkins is being charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons and will appear in court on July 26.