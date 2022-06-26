WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The woman was sitting down inside of her parked vehicle, a Rio Geo 5, and was in the process of shutting her door when the suspect approached her and blocked the door from closing.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and told the woman to exit the vehicle. She complied and the suspect then drove away with the vehicle.

The woman was not harmed during the robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.