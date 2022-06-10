WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with theft after a year and a half long investigation.

According to Winston-Salem police, they began an investigation in January of 2021 at the request of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte and members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Information was given to police that identified Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen as a suspect. She was an employee of the church and was accused of defrauding the church while working at the Director of Finance.

Through an “extensive” investigation, police say that Bertelsen obtained $27,930.03 from St. Leo the Great Catholic Church between February of 2018 and March of 2020.

On Friday, Winston-Salem police were granted warrants for Bertelsen for three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Bertelsen was arrested and given an unsecured bond of $7,500.