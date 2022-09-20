WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut the woman and children out of the vehicle after it hit a tree.

The woman has non-life-threatening injuries, and the infant and toddler do not have serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

All northbound lanes of the 1400 block of South Stratford Road were shut down while officers investigated and removed debris from the road.

This is a developing story.