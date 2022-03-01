Winston-Salem’s 10 best restaurants according to TripAdvisor

Winston-Salem News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is no slouch when it comes to having great food.

Winston-Salem boasts James Beard semifinalist chefs and loads of unique restaurants to satisfy every kind of craving. So if you want to give props to your favorite eatery or want to try something new, TripAdvisor’s list of Winston-Salem’s best restaurants can get you started.

The top ten by ratings are:

  1. Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant
  2. Ryan’s Restaurant
  3. Sweet Potatoes
  4. Village Tavern
  5. Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro
  6. The Katharine Brasserie & Bar
  7. Milner’s American Southern
  8. Tre Nonne
  9. Jeffrey Adams on Fourth
  10. Willows Bistro

Winston-Salem will always have great eats no matter the occasion. From a casual lunch spot to a date night delight, you’ll have something to try.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter