Judy Slocum, of Winston-Salem, bought a Cash 5 ticket and won half of a $785,068 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Slocum had one of two tickets that matched all five numbers in Friday’s drawing to win the jackpot.

She bought her winning ticket from the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $279,681.

