WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is the lucky winner of a $200,000 lottery prize thanks to a $5 scratch-off.

Glynis Bell bought her winning Ruby Red 7’s ticket from Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston Salem.

She claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters on Thursday, taking home $142,021 after taxes.

Ruby Red 7’s debuted this month with six $200,000 prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.